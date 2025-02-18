Shares

LG Electronics (LG) East Africa, in partnership with its official distributor, Opalnet, has awarded the winners of the 21st edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon during a special ceremony held at the bank’s headquarters.

The different winners of the men’s and women’s races received LG’s premier electronics and appliances, including OLED televisions, soundbars, AI-powered washer/dryers, Neochef microwaves and XBOOM party speakers, amongst many other items. This initiative follows LG and Opalnet’s sponsorship of the marathon with over Ksh. 1.7 million worth of electronics.

LG Electronics East Africa’s Marketing Team Manager, Jane Kariuki, said: “At LG, we believe in empowering communities not only through technology but also by supporting initiatives that create lasting social impact. Our partnership with the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon allowed us to celebrate sporting excellence while making a difference in people’s lives.”

Opalnet’s Managing Director, Rakesh Singh, added: “As LG’s official distributor, we are proud to have supported the latest Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, an event that brought people together for a great cause. Our sponsorship not only enhanced the race experience but also allowed participants and fans to engage with LG’s innovative technology.”

The 2024 marathon brought together over 25,000 participants, with LG playing a key role as one of 40 sponsors, who collectively raised Ksh. 173 million in cash and in-kind contributions. LG’s donation included five 65-inch TVs and eight XBoom speakers for route entertainment.

The Nairobi Marathon is among the leading sporting events that LG supports in Kenya. Over the past 11 years, the company has also been the sponsor of the LG/SJAK Sports Personality of the Month Award, recognizing outstanding Kenyan athletes, including two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge, and last month’s winner, Tusker FC striker Ryan Ogam.