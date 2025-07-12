Shares

Safaricom, through its youth platform Safaricom Hook Circle, recently hosted an Automobile Engineering Masterclass at the Nyeri National Polytechnic.

The masterclass was attended 3,000 youth in person and 500,000 others through digital channels. They were taken through mentorship forums designed to equip them with future-ready skills and exposure to real-world opportunities.

“The Safaricom Hook Circle is about turning ambition into action. We are bringing

opportunities closer to the youth whether in technology, financial services, the creative economy, or career development because we believe every young person in Kenya deserves access to the skills and support that will help them thrive in a rapidly changing world,” said Fawzia Ali Kimanthi, Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom.

The Hook Circle Automobile Engineering Masterclass was delivered in collaboration with the Safaricom’s Fleet team, Advanced Mobility, and Total Energies. The participants engaged in guided mentorship, technical demonstrations and skill-building activities in areas such as advanced vehicle mobility and lubricant technologies. The masterclass also incorporated training in financial literacy, data privacy and mental wellness.

The programme aims to certify 400 students within the Automotive Engineering class, equipping them with credible skills for immediate application or further advancement.

Safaricom Hook Circle is a series of youth empowerment bootcamps curated to connect youth all over Kenya to opportunities that support their growth in technology, career and culture.

Since its inception, the hook circle has successfully impacted over 1,000,000 youth across the country. Eligible customers between the ages of 10 and 24 can join Safaricom Hook via the Safaricom app or by dialling *555#.