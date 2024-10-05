Shares

Safaricom, through its youth platform Safaricom Hook, has kicked off a nationwide series of upskilling bootcamps dubbed the Safaricom Hook Circle. The events are aimed at empowering young people around 3 pillars: in technology, careers, and culture.

The inaugural bootcamp, held at Chuka University in Tharaka Nithi County, had more than 4,000 participants from the university and surrounding areas engage in masterclasses led by a host of expert partners.

“Safaricom Hook Circle aims to connect youth all over Kenya to opportunities that will propel them to succeed in their area of interest. In Collaboration with our partners, we will provide youth in Kenya with the opportunity to learn relevant topics in financial literacy, tech-forward upskilling, career readiness and culture as a form of expression and income,” said Fawzia Ali, Chief Consumer Business Officer, Safaricom PLC.

In the Culture Hook, which seeks to provide youth access to their passion points, partners such as Elevate, Baze Radio, Boomplay and Artfit gave masterclasses on how to monetize content or break into the art and fashion scene.

Under the Technology Hook, the bootcamp unpacked skills for a tech future, led by partners including Power Learn Project, Avunja Mobile and Transsion.

The Career Hook, which seeks to empower the youth to chase their hustle or fulfil their career ambitions, saw partners such as Brighter Monday, Wowzi, Trace Academia, ABSA and Twiva provide masterclasses.

Recognizing the importance of mental health and financial literacy, the bootcamp also featured sessions by Chiromo Hospital, Absa through its Ready to Work Program, and Old Mutual.

Over the course of the Safaricom Hook Circle series, 600 youth are expected to receive technology scholarships from Power Learn Project, while 4,000 will receive career training and 15 internship opportunities from Brighter Monday, which will also provide 60 CV upgrades.

Additionally, Transsion will offer device financing for Tecno, Infinix, and Itel devices, and Twiva will provide influencer sales jobs for over 3,000 youth. Young people across the country will also benefit from mentorship in tech careers, fashion, music, and other fields.

Safaricom Hook was launched in 2023 and it aims to support the aspirations of the Gen Z demographic offer access to custom made offerings that will leverage Safaricom’s mobile network. Eligible customers, aged 10 to 24, can join the platform via the Safaricom Hook app, or by dialing dial *555#.