Safaricom has announced a special data bundle in support of Kenya’s athletics icon and brand ambassador, Faith Kipyegon. The data bundle will be active as she attempts an under 4-minute mile challenge on Thursday, 26th June, at Stade Charléty in Paris at 8 pm.

The data bundle will be a 4GB YouTube bundle for just Ksh. 4. It will enable Kenyans to stream and watch the race live on their phones, tablets or televisions. The bundle can be accessed by dialling *544#, after which customers will receive the 4GB YouTube bundle, allowing them to follow Faith’s race online.

Faith Kipyegon’s partnership with Safaricom began in 2023, when the company awarded her a Ksh. 2 million cash prize and celebrated her historic double world record feat with her image displayed on the KICC. In 2024, she was unveiled by the brand as the face of the Sisi Wote Ni Mabingwa campaign, recognising Kenyan champions across the country.

“Faith Kipyegon represents the very best of Kenya’s resilience, ambition, and world-class excellence. She aims to make history once again by becoming the first woman in the world to run a mile in under four minutes. We are proud to stand with her and rally the entire country to support her.,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

Kipyegon is the current world record holder in the 1500m and 5000m categories, having made history at the Florence and Paris Diamond League events, respectively. If she succeeds, she will become the first woman in history to run a mile in under four minutes.

Safaricom will also screen the race live at Baniyas Square in Eldoret City for fans to watch the race. Kenyans are being urged to share their messages of support for Faith as she attempts to break the sub-4-minute mile record, using #KenyaForFaith on their social media platforms.