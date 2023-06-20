Shares

Faith Kipyegon has been awarded Ksh. 2 million in cash by Safaricom for her exploits on the track after breaking two world records in the 1500m and 5000m races.

Faith, a two-time Olympic champion, clocked 3:49.11 and 14:05.20 in 1500m and 5000m at Florence Diamond League and Paris Diamond League, respectively, to become the new world record holder in the respective races.

“Beating two world records in a span of one week is amazing. It came as a surprise, and up to now, I am still shocked. I didn’t expect this, but again I believe I was well prepared for a good race and to break my personal best. I thank Safaricom for recognising and honouring me; this is a big gesture in support of Kenyan athletes,” said Faith Kipyegon

On the other hand, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa lauded the athlete for her stellar performance and for flying the Kenyan flag high on the global map.

“At Safaricom, we are committed to supporting talents in the country. We appreciate and feel proud of what Faith has achieved and for her stellar performance, breaking two world records in one week. I believe this will help motivate many more talents in the country,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO

Further, Safaricom displayed Faith Kipyegon’s image on the KICC building as part of her recognition and celebration.

Safaricom has been supporting athletics in the country through its Safaricom Athletics Series since 2013. It’s main aim is to transform lives through sports, using sporting events to bring communities together while identifying and nurturing new talents.