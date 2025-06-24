Shares

Safaricom PLC has been named the Most Admired Brand in Africa at the 2025 Brand Africa Awards.

The Kenyan telecommunication company won the award for the second consecutive year while also receiving four different awards in other categories. The awards include:

1. Most Admired African Brand

2. Most Admired Brand – Telecommunications

3. Most Admired African Brand – Contributing to a Better Africa

4. Most Admired African Brand – Doing Good for Society and the Environment

5. Grand Prix Winner – For exceptional purpose led brand excellence and steadfast commitment to sustainability, social impact and building better Africa.

Established in 2010, Brand Africa set to inspire a brand-led African renaissance to drive Africa’s competitiveness. The awards initiative uses research and consumer surveys to rank and celebrate leading brands in Africa.

“These awards are a true reflection of what Safaricom stands for, putting purpose at the heart of everything we do. From transforming lives through technology to championing sustainability and empowering communities, we are proud to be part of Africa’s journey toward shared prosperity. We dedicate this recognition to our customers, employees and partners who continue to inspire our mission every day and for the last 25 years,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CBS, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

The 2025 Brand Africa Awards come as Safaricom celebrates its 25th anniversary, making 2025 a landmark year for the company.