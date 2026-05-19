Shares

In the heart of Mathare, football is proving to be much more than just a game, it is a lifeline, a safe haven, and a launchpad for the next generation.

Safaricom Hook (S-Hook) has announced a milestone partnership with the Kambi Safi Community Initiative. This collaboration aims to empower local youth, nurture resilience, and demonstrate how sports can open viable pathways to professional growth and life-changing opportunities.

At the center of this initiative is the True Colours Football Team, a grassroots program managed by Kambi Safi. The program trains and mentors more than 200 boys and girls aged between 8 and 18 years.

Beyond teaching tactical football skills, True Colours provides critical psychological support to children who have experienced trauma. Through the discipline of sport, the initiative instills core values such as:

Teamwork and Collaboration

Discipline and Focus

Confidence and Self-Belief

Resilience in the Face of Adversity

To directly support these young athletes, Safaricom Hook hosted a formal handover ceremony at the Mcedo Beijing Grounds in Mathare. Four local grassroots teams received essential sports gear, including complete football kits, balls, tactical boards, and goalkeeper gloves.

The four beneficiary teams were:

Young Cranes Beijing Raiders Flames FC True Colours FC

Speaking at the event, Kambi Safi Chairman Peter Njogu emphasized the profound impact of community-driven support:

“When young people are given safe spaces, mentorship, and opportunities to showcase their talents, they begin to believe in their potential. Initiatives such as this inspire hope, build confidence, and help steer many young people away from negative influences while opening doors for their future.”

For Safaricom, the S-Hook initiative is a deliberate effort to engage Gen Z audiences within informal settlements. The goal is to shift the perception of sports from a simple weekend recreational activity to a sustainable career path.

This partnership closely aligns with the vision behind the upcoming Safaricom Chapa Dimba tournament, a nationwide search designed to identify and nurture raw football talent from the grassroots level all the way to the national stage.

The handover ceremony was celebrated the best way the youth knew how: on the pitch. Attendees were treated to two high-octane 7-aside tournaments that put the local talent on full display.

Match Category Teams Final Score Key Highlights Girls’ Match Beijing Raiders vs. Flames FC 3 — 1 Beijing Raiders staged a brilliant comeback at home, sparked by a crucial penalty kicker to level the score before sealing the win. Boys’ Match (Mathare Youth Derby) Young Cranes vs. True Colours FC 2 — 0 The Cranes dominated early, scoring twice in the first half and executing a flawless defense to hold onto the lead until the final whistle.

Both winning teams walked away with trophies and bragging rights.

Local teams were encouraged and guided on how to register for the upcoming Safaricom Chapa Dimba tournament.