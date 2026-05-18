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For the ordinary Kenyan commuter, economic stability didn’t just erode this week, it hit a brick wall. Within mere hours of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announcing the fuel pricing cycle for May 15 to June 14, 2026, the theoretical numbers on the regulator’s ledger translated into immediate, punishing reality on the streets.

With Super Petrol jumping to Ksh 214.25 per litre and Diesel climbing by a staggering Ksh 46.29 to retail at Ksh 242.92, the country has been thrown into financial chaos. The consensus is clear: ordinary citizens are being forced to pay the highest price for systemic failures and aggressive taxation policies they had no hand in creating.

The primary point of friction lies in the contradiction between domestic pricing and international market indicators. According to the Central Bank of Kenya’s (CBK) recent data, international Murban crude oil prices actually declined to $89.13 per barrel in early May, down from over $100 in April.

Fuel Type April 2026 (Nairobi) May 2026 (Nairobi) Total Hike Super Petrol Ksh 197.60 Ksh 214.25 + Ksh 16.65 Diesel Ksh 196.63 Ksh 242.92 + Ksh 46.29 Kerosene Ksh 152.78 Ksh 152.78 Unchanged

While Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi attributed the domestic price spike to geopolitical tensions pushing up April’s landed import costs, Kenyans are left questioning the efficacy of state interventions. The highly-touted Government-to-Government (G-to-G) fuel importation framework was specifically promised to shield the country from open-market spot volatility by fixing freight and premium rates. Instead, pump prices have still skyrocketed to record highs, exposing a profound disconnect between state promises and the reality at the pump.

The economic unfairness of this hike did not take weeks to trickle down; it manifested instantly. Following the EPRA announcement, the Matatu Owners Association, alongside boda boda and tour vehicle associations, announced an immediate 50 percent fare increase across Nairobi and nationwide routes.

As reported by Khusoko, a single commuter trip that cost Ksh 100 on Friday immediately shot up to Ksh 150. For millions of Kenyans who rely entirely on public transport to access employment, education, and healthcare, this overnight spike functions as an immediate wage cut, pushing families further into financial distress.

The massive increase in the cost of diesel represents a direct tax on the Kenyan dinner table. Diesel is the literal engine of the economy, powering agricultural tractors, manufacturing plants, and the commercial trucks that transport food across counties.

By allowing diesel to absorb the largest price hike, the government has triggered an inevitable inflationary spiral. Manufacturers have already warned of an imminent surge in the cost of basic commodities, meaning citizens will be squeezed twice: first on their way to work, and again when trying to buy food.

While the government has pointed out that Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products remains capped at 8% rather than 16%, critics argue that this is a minor concession in a heavily taxed sector. Nearly half of what Kenyans pay for a litre of fuel does not go toward the product itself, but rather directly into government coffers through an intricate web of levies and duties.

Using fuel to service national debt during a period of extreme economic hardship represents a fundamental failure of social protection. Public transport operators have targeted their frustration directly at the regulator, accusing EPRA of morphing from a fair society-focused referee into a mechanism that effectively taxes Kenyans to death.