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CFAO Mobility Kenya and Stanbic Bank have officially renewed their strategic partnership for car financing.

Stanbic Bank and CFAO Mobility have tailored packages for both individual and commercial buyers:

For Personal Vehicles: Salaried individuals can now access up to 100% financing with zero processing fees.

For Commercial Vehicles: Business clients can secure up to 90% financing to expand their fleets or logistics capabilities.

Extended Repayment Windows: The agreement introduces an industry-leading loan period of up to 96 months (8 years) for salaried customers, and up to 72 months (6 years) for business clients.

These terms apply across CFAO Mobility’s extensive vehicle portfolio, giving buyers unprecedented flexibility.

“At CFAO Mobility, we believe car ownership starts with access,” said Daniel Maundu, General Manager of Toyota National Sales. “Every day, we meet customers who are ready to own a vehicle but face financial constraints. That is why today’s partnership is so significant—it is the bridge that helps customers turn their aspirations into ownership.”

The new partnership aims to support customers through every stage of their vehicle’s lifespan, from the initial showroom purchase to routine maintenance, sourcing genuine parts, and eventually trading up for a newer model.

Kimani Njagi, Head of Vehicle and Asset Financing at Stanbic Bank Kenya, emphasized the synergy between the two institutions: “This MOU reflects a shared vision to deliver practical, customer-centric mobility and financing solutions that empower individuals and businesses to grow and thrive. Through this partnership, we are combining CFAO’s leadership in mobility solutions with Stanbic’s expertise in asset finance to provide seamless vehicle financing.”

The timing of the announcement coincided with the 2026 edition of Beauty Meets the Bonnet, an initiative that has grown to over 800 registered members. The exclusive event is designed to give women the clarity, confidence, and control needed to navigate the automotive world.