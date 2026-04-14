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CFAO Mobility Kenya has reaffirmed its status as a premier strategic mobility partner following the delivery of twelve Sinotruk H2 trucks to Grain Industries Limited (GIL).

The ceremony saw Grain Industries Limited award its top-performing distributors with the brand-new vehicles. The recipients represent a who’s who of Kenya’s retail and wholesale sector, including:

Sifa Distributors and Khetia Drapers Limited

Aditya Wholesalers Ltd and Maguna Andu Wholesalers

Kanini Haraka Enterprises Limited and Pramukh Cash & Carry Limited

Sam West Distributors Limited and Mahadev Drapers Limited

Mt Kenya Wholeseller Traders Ltd and Gilani’s Distributors Ltd

Ouru Super Stores and Kailashnath Enterprises

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to business continuity and efficiency. By integrating tailored transport solutions into GIL’s logistics framework, CFAO Mobility is enabling the manufacturer to scale its operations and support the rapid growth of its distribution network.

“CFAO Mobility Kenya goes beyond vehicle supply to actively support client-led value chain strategies,” said Arvinder Reel, Managing Director of CFAO Mobility Kenya. “By delivering reliable transport solutions that enhance efficiency and distribution reach, we ensure our partners like Grain Industries can expand sustainably within their competitive markets.”

Grain Industries, renowned for its extensive range of wheat and maize flour products, has a long history of collaboration with CFAO. This latest acquisition of Sinotruk H2 units builds upon an existing fleet of Hino trucks previously supplied by the mobility giant.

Sharuq Sokwalla, Managing Director of Grain Industries Limited, emphasized the importance of reliability in the FMCG sector. “This collaboration has now expanded to include Sinotruk H2 trucks, which are expected to provide the efficiency, durability, and operational reliability needed to empower our distributors to reach the end consumers,” he noted.

As a subsidiary of the global CFAO Group, CFAO Mobility Kenya is a leading distributor and service provider for a diverse portfolio of world-class brands, including Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Suzuki, Hino, and Sinotruk (HOWO).