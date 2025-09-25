CFAO Mobility Kenya, through its leasing division Loxea, has teamed up with NCBA Bank in a strategic partnership to make electric vehicles more accessible to Kenyans. The collaboration, a first in the Kenyan market, was announced at the launch of the BYD Shark 6, the country’s first ever PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) double-cabin pickup.
The BYD Shark 6 redefines what a pickup can be. Combining rugged off-road performance with advanced hybrid technology, it delivers a 650km range while offering fuel efficiency. It uses just 2.0 litres of petrol for every 100km when fully charged and comes with an 8-year/200,000km battery warranty.
The partnership with NCBA will provide a significant boost to potential buyers. Customers can now get up to 90% financing from NCBA Bank for the vehicle’s value, with a flexible repayment plan of up to 60 months. This new financing framework directly addresses the key hurdle of making electric and plug in hybrid vehicles affordable.
“This is about more than vehicles; it’s about shaping the future of mobility in Kenya,” said Loxea Managing Director Jennifer Kinyoe. “Through our partnership with NCBA, we are making the Shark accessible and solidifying our leadership in sustainable mobility.”
NCBA’s Lennox Mugambi added, “We are proud to be the first bank in Kenya to sign a financing MoU for electric vehicles. Our collaboration is about creating pathways for a sustainable future, with the BYD Shark 6 leading the way.”
The BYD Shark 6 is now available in Kenya, with a special introductory price of Ksh. 10.7 million for the first five customers.