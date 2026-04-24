The picturesque Nyali Golf & Country Club served as the backdrop for three days of intense competition as the 4th NCBA Coast Junior Open 2026 concluded on April 20th. The tournament, which featured a diverse field of young golfers from across the country, highlighted the rising standard of junior golf in Kenya.
The event saw Maahir Patel of Sigona and Cherono Kipkorir of Royal emerge as the standout performers, claiming the Overall Boy and Girl titles respectively. Patel’s consistent play saw him finish with a total of 228 (+15), while Kipkorir’s final-round 75 secured her victory with a total of 234 (+21).
One of the week’s highlights came from Justin Ngeera of Vet Lab in the 14-15 years category, who carded a brilliant 69 during his second round, the lowest single-round score of the entire tournament.
Tournament Results Table
|Category
|Title
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Scores
|Total
|To Par
|OVERALL
|Boy Winner
|Maahir Patel
|16
|Sigona
|75+76+77
|228
|+15
|Girl Winner
|Cherono Kipkorir
|16
|Royal
|81+78+75
|234
|+21
|19-21 YRS
|Boy Winner
|Aaron Mutisya
|20
|Machakos
|91+87+93
|271
|+58
|Runner Up
|Ekron Odhiambo
|21
|JGF
|92+90+96
|278
|+65
|16-21 YRS
|Girl Winner
|Maryam Mwakitawa
|18
|Sigona
|74+87+77
|238
|+25
|Runner Up
|Faith Achieng
|19
|JGF
|93+90+90
|273
|+60
|16-18 YRS
|Boy Winner
|Kinglsey Afful
|17
|Celebrity
|74+76+79
|229
|+16
|Runner Up
|Myles Wahome
|16
|Vet Lab
|76+77+81
|234
|+21
|14-15 YRS
|Boy Winner
|Justin Ngeera
|15
|Vet Lab
|79+69+83
|231
|+18
|Boy Runner Up
|Jeff Kivi
|14
|Vet Lab
|77+80+80
|237
|+24
|Girl Winner
|Shani Karimi
|14
|Migaa
|89+95+91
|275
|+62
|U-13
|Boy Winner
|Alexander Mbugua
|12
|Golf Park
|94+100+88
|282
|+69
|Boy Runner Up
|Mikhail Ladak
|11
|Vet Lab
|95+99+100
|294
|+81
|Girl Winner
|Britney Nyanchera
|12
|Windsor
|82+90+77
|249
|+36
|Girl Runner Up
|Nyawira Macharia
|13
|Vet Lab
|82+82+87
|251
|+38
The tournament, supported by NCBA Bank and the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), continues to be a vital platform for young athletes to hone their skills in a competitive environment. The dominance of clubs like Vet Lab, which saw multiple players reach the podium, underscores the success of structured junior development programs in the region.