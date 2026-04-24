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The picturesque Nyali Golf & Country Club served as the backdrop for three days of intense competition as the 4th NCBA Coast Junior Open 2026 concluded on April 20th. The tournament, which featured a diverse field of young golfers from across the country, highlighted the rising standard of junior golf in Kenya.

The event saw Maahir Patel of Sigona and Cherono Kipkorir of Royal emerge as the standout performers, claiming the Overall Boy and Girl titles respectively. Patel’s consistent play saw him finish with a total of 228 (+15), while Kipkorir’s final-round 75 secured her victory with a total of 234 (+21).

One of the week’s highlights came from Justin Ngeera of Vet Lab in the 14-15 years category, who carded a brilliant 69 during his second round, the lowest single-round score of the entire tournament.

Tournament Results Table

Category Title Name Age Club Scores Total To Par OVERALL Boy Winner Maahir Patel 16 Sigona 75+76+77 228 +15 Girl Winner Cherono Kipkorir 16 Royal 81+78+75 234 +21 19-21 YRS Boy Winner Aaron Mutisya 20 Machakos 91+87+93 271 +58 Runner Up Ekron Odhiambo 21 JGF 92+90+96 278 +65 16-21 YRS Girl Winner Maryam Mwakitawa 18 Sigona 74+87+77 238 +25 Runner Up Faith Achieng 19 JGF 93+90+90 273 +60 16-18 YRS Boy Winner Kinglsey Afful 17 Celebrity 74+76+79 229 +16 Runner Up Myles Wahome 16 Vet Lab 76+77+81 234 +21 14-15 YRS Boy Winner Justin Ngeera 15 Vet Lab 79+69+83 231 +18 Boy Runner Up Jeff Kivi 14 Vet Lab 77+80+80 237 +24 Girl Winner Shani Karimi 14 Migaa 89+95+91 275 +62 U-13 Boy Winner Alexander Mbugua 12 Golf Park 94+100+88 282 +69 Boy Runner Up Mikhail Ladak 11 Vet Lab 95+99+100 294 +81 Girl Winner Britney Nyanchera 12 Windsor 82+90+77 249 +36 Girl Runner Up Nyawira Macharia 13 Vet Lab 82+82+87 251 +38

The tournament, supported by NCBA Bank and the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), continues to be a vital platform for young athletes to hone their skills in a competitive environment. The dominance of clubs like Vet Lab, which saw multiple players reach the podium, underscores the success of structured junior development programs in the region.