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The Ruiru Sports Club was a hive of activity this past weekend as a massive field of 334 golfers converged for the prestigious Captain’s Prize 2026. Amidst the high-stakes atmosphere, Duncan Kung’u rose above the competition to be crowned the Overall Winner.

Playing off a handicap of 21, Kung’u carded a remarkable 45 stableford points. Attributing his victory to a sharp technical performance and a positive atmosphere, he noted: “I had a fantastic round… I’m pleased my short game really came through for me on the day.”

The leaderboard was packed with stellar performances across various categories:

Men’s Division Two: Erastus Ouko secured the title with a solid 44 points.

Ladies’ Division Two: Catherine Kamene and Mercy Martin engaged in a thrilling deadlock, both finishing with 45 points.

Gross Winner: Catherine Wambui dominated the stroke-play category, shooting an impressive 77 gross.

The competitive spirit extended to the sponsors, where the scoring reached extraordinary heights. Albert Waweru (Britam) and Victor Juma (Laptop Clinic) both carded an incredible 52 stableford points, with Waweru narrowly taking the top spot on a countback.

In the guest categories, Harun Mugendi led the men with 45 points, while Halima Salim claimed the Lady Guest title with 40 points.

Award Winner(s) Longest Drive (Men/Ladies) Louis Nderi & Wambui Gachoka Nearest to the Pin Michael Waititu & Catherine Wambui

Club Captain Jasta Mathenge expressed his pride in the turnout and the caliber of play, noting that the event sets a high benchmark for the remainder of the 2026 season.

The tournament’s success was bolstered by an elite roster of sponsors, including Isuzu, NCBA, Pernod Ricard, Stanbic Bank, and Britam.