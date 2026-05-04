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Stanbic Bank Kenya has officially launched an enhanced insurance solution specifically designed for commercial vehicle owners and operators.

Underwritten by Heritage Insurance Kenya, this new offering is a direct response to the evolving needs of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that are increasingly driving the nation’s logistics and trade volumes.

The new insurance product is an integrated financial ecosystem. By linking Stanbic’s Vehicle and Asset Financing (VAF) clients to a streamlined service framework, the bank is removing the traditional friction between securing a loan and securing the asset.

“Our partnership with Heritage Insurance enables us to offer not just competitive pricing, but enhanced protection benefits that directly address the operational realities transporters face daily,” noted Anjali Harkoo, Head of Insurance and Asset Management at Stanbic Bank Kenya.

Key features of the cover

The policy distinguishes itself from standard market offerings by providing higher limits and broader geographic reach:

Goods-in-Transit (All Risks): Coverage of up to Ksh. 5 million.

Regional Mobility: Comprehensive coverage across all East African countries, including the DRC (subject to bank authorization and COMESA activation).

Personnel Protection: Personal accident cover of up to Ksh. 40,000 per person for drivers and loaders.

Efficiency: An Excess Protector benefit designed to simplify the claims process and reduce the administrative burden on business owners.

The launch comes at a time when the commercial vehicle market is vastly outperforming the personal segment. According to Stanbic’s internal data, the commercial sector recorded a 36% growth rate, dwarfing the 11% seen in personal vehicles.

This surge is largely attributed to SMEs scaling their operations in transport and logistics. With road transport accounting for over 75% of freight movement and contributing roughly 12.7% to Kenya’s GDP in 2024, the demand for robust asset protection has never been more critical.

Kieran Godden, CEO of Liberty Kenya Holdings, emphasized the strategic importance of the move. “Commercial vehicles are the backbone of trade and employment in Kenya and across the region,” he stated. “This solution… is about strengthening resilience in one of the country’s most vital economic sectors.”