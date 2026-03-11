Shares

Stanbic Holdings Plc, the parent company of Stanbic Bank Kenya, has announced that it has reported a net profit of Ksh. 13.7 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025. The banking group posted a similar Ksh. 13.7 billion net profit for a similar period in 2024.

The Group’s strategic re-positioning in 2025 resulted in a 18.9% surge in total assets, which now stand at Ksh. 541.3 billion. This growth was driven by a proactive lending strategy and high market confidence:

Loans and Advances: Rose by 18.5% to reach Ksh. 272.9 billion.

Customer Deposits: Grew by 17.5% to Ksh. 373.7 billion, validating the lender’s three-year sustainable growth strategy.

While a cumulative 225 basis point decline in the CBR led to a slight 1.2% dip in net interest income, Stanbic’s pivot toward non-funded income, specifically fees and commissions, effectively cushioned the top line against softening rates.

Chairman Mr. Joseph Muganda described 2025 as a pivotal transition year, noting that the environment shifted from high interest rates toward currency and inflation stability. “We proactively weathered this shift by providing a stronger foundation for disciplined growth,” Muganda stated.

Chief Executive Dr. Joshua Oigara highlighted the success of the Group’s “reset strategy” amidst geopolitical tensions. A standout achievement in 2025 was the Group’s dominance in the diaspora market.

“We are proud to have increased our share of diaspora remittance flows from 7% to 13%, becoming the preferred outlet for Kenyans abroad,” said Dr. Oigara.

The Group’s influence extended beyond traditional retail banking into large-scale sovereign and sectoral support:

Sovereign Support: Through Standard Bank, the Group arranged a US$1.5 billion Eurobond for the Government of Kenya.

Energy Sector: Invested US$450 million to facilitate fuel import financing.

Wealth Management: Assets Under Management (AUM) saw exponential growth, leaping from Ksh. 2.45 billion in 2024 to Ksh. 5.3 billion in 2025.

Agriculture: Deepened presence in tea and dairy ecosystems, positioning the bank as a primary driver of Kenya’s vital agricultural value chains.

Efficiency remained a hallmark of the 2025 results. The Bank reported a 99.8% system uptime, fueled by continuous digital transformation. On the risk side, Chief Financial and Value Officer Mr. Dennis Musau confirmed that the Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio declined markedly compared to 2024, reflecting a healthier economic environment for borrowers and improved credit risk management.

Stanbic continues to integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its core operations. Notable highlights from their sustainable finance portfolio include:

Green Financing: Over Ksh. 4.5 billion disbursed in green building loans.

Financial Inclusion: The DADA program has now surpassed Ksh. 49.5 billion in disbursements to women-led enterprises since its inception.

Trade & Agriculture: Channeled Ksh. 133 billion into trade loans, with 9.9% of total lending directed to the agricultural sector.

The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Ksh. 22.35 per share, representing a 7.3% increase from the Ksh. 20.83 paid in 2024.