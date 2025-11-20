Shares

Stanbic Bank Kenya’s financial results for the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2025) reveal a mixed performance. This is highlighted by robust expansion in core lending and improved asset quality, yet overshadowed by a significant drop in non-interest income.

The bank reported a 7.5% decline in Profit After Tax (PAT) to Ksh. 9.4 billion compared to the same period last year (YoY) which was Ksh. 10.1 billion. This decrease directly impacted the Earnings Per Share (EPS), which also fell by 7.5% to Ksh. 55.01. The figures underscore the challenges faced by financial institutions in diversifying revenue streams amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Key financial metrics at a glance

Metric Value (Ksh.) YoY Change Interpretation Profit After Tax (PAT) 9.4 Billion ▼ -7.5% Declined, indicating a squeeze on the bottom line despite revenue growth. Earnings Per Share (EPS) 55.01 ▼ -7.5% Declined in line with PAT. Non-interest Income (NII) 7.8 Billion ▼ -24.5% Significant drop, which is the primary driver of the PAT decline. This often includes Forex income, fees, and commissions. Net Interest Income (NII) 20.5 Billion ▲ +8% Solid growth from core lending and interest-earning assets. Loans 253.1 Billion ▲ +15.7% Strong growth in the loan book, suggesting increased lending activity. Deposits 343.9 Billion ▲ +4.8% Moderate growth, but slower than loan growth. Assets 476.2 Billion ▲ +3% Moderate balance sheet expansion. Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) 22.8 Billion ▼ -8% Improved asset quality, indicating better loan recovery or healthier book compared to the previous year. Loan Loss Provisions (LLP) 2.5 Billion ▼ -6.6% Lower provisions, which typically boosts PAT, but was not enough to offset the non-interest income drop.

Stanbic’s core banking business demonstrated resilience and growth. Net Interest Income surged by a respectable 8% to Ksh. 20.5 billion. This was fueled by a substantial 15.7% increase in the bank’s loan book, which grew to Ksh. 253.1 billion. This aggressive expansion in lending suggests that the bank successfully capitalised on a high-interest rate environment and strong credit demand. Deposit growth was more moderate, increasing by 4.8% to Ksh. 343.9 billion.

The main drag on profitability was the startling 24.5% decrease in Non-interest Income (NFI), which fell to Ksh. 7.8 billion.