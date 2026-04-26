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In a major win for tech-savvy consumers and frequent phone upgraders, Safaricom has finally overhauled its rigid eSIM management system. The telecommunications giant now allows customers to transfer their eSIM profiles between devices without the need for a physical visit to a Safaricom Shop.

For years, Safaricom’s eSIM implementation was criticized for being rigid and counterintuitive to the digital-first promise of eSIM technology. Unlike physical SIM cards, which can be swapped between handsets in seconds, a Safaricom eSIM QR code was traditionally single-use. If a user bought a new phone or accidentally deleted their profile, they were forced to visit a retail center to pay for a replacement and have a new code generated.

The updated process brings Safaricom’s service in line with global standards and local competitors like Faiba and Airtel. Users can now move their line by following two simple steps:

Deactivation: Delete the eSIM profile from the settings of the old device while connected to the internet. Re-activation: Scan the original QR code (the one provided during the initial registration) on the new device.

This change eliminates the bureaucratic hurdle that previously made the physical SIM card a more attractive option for users who frequently switch between devices for testing or upgrades.

The move follows mounting pressure from customers and a series of viral incidents that highlighted the flaws in the old system. Critics pointed out that while eSIMs were marketed as a convenience, Safaricom’s one-scan rule turned it into a bureaucratic nightmare, especially for customers in emergency situations or those living far from major towns.

By comparison, Airtel Kenya has long leveraged its mobile app to generate fresh QR codes remotely, while Faiba has provided reusable QR codes via email, allowing for a seamless digital transition.

Safaricom had previously defended its strict in-person requirements as a security measure to prevent SIM-swap fraud. However, the company has found a middle ground by requiring the profile to be active and then deleted from the original hardware, which serves as a form of hardware-based authentication.

While the new flexibility is a welcome relief, experts advise Safaricom customers to take the following precautions: