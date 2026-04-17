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Safaricom introduced the eSIM (Embedded Subscriber Identity Module) service on their network in Kenya in 2021.

With an eSIM, the customer just needs some Profile Settings and they are ready to use a particular network. Usually such profile settings are provided by the carrier in form of a QR code to scan, then the phone activates the eSIM and the customer is able to access the network whose settings you scanned.

Customers with more than one eSIM can get both networks’ profiles settings and install both on their phones. They can, ideally, interchange the networks at their own will.

How to get a Safaricom eSIM

To activate an eSIM on the Safaricom network, a device must first be verified for compatibility. This is done by dialing *#06# to confirm the presence of an EID (Embedded Identity Document) number.

Registration: For customers in Kenya, Safaricom requires a physical visit to a retail center with an original national ID or Passport.

Remote Provisioning: This is currently reserved for customers who are roaming internationally, who may initiate the process via email documentation and digital payment.

Activation: A stable Wi-Fi or cellular data connection is mandatory to download the eSIM profile once the QR code has been provided.

Safaricom eSIM activation costs Ksh 150 for prepaid customers and Ksh 250 for a new line, while postpaid customers get it for free.

Device migration and portability

A primary distinction between physical SIM cards and Safaricom’s current eSIM implementation is the method of transferring service between handsets.

The QR code provided by Safaricom is uniquely mapped to a specific device during the initial setup.

Moving an eSIM profile to a new device requires a formal SIM swap. This necessitates a visit to a Safaricom shop to verify ownership and generate a new QR code for the replacement device. This differs from the models used by other local providers, such as Faiba or Airtel, which allow for more autonomous digital re-provisioning.

Service integration: M-PESA and USSD

The eSIM functions as a standard network interface, supporting 2G through 5G. However, its software-based nature (eUICC) affects certain legacy services:

Following an eSIM installation, the user must manually access the SIM Toolkit (STK) to re-initialize M-PESA services.

USSD protocols (*100#, *334#) may occasionally experience routing issues on dual-SIM devices. Stability is generally maintained by ensuring the eSIM is configured as the primary line for both voice and data in the device settings.

Safaricom’s eSIM offering provides a secure, digital alternative to physical cards. However, the current policy prioritizes in-person verification for device swaps. For users who frequently change phone, the physical SIM remains the more portable option until a fully digital, remote transfer system is integrated into Safaricom’s self-service platforms.