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Safaricom is positioning itself to become the invisible engine driving the daily digital routines of millions of consumers.

In a strategic move, Safaricom PLC has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) for relevant companies to join its new Strategic Ecosystem Partnerships & Segment-Led Loyalty Integration initiative. The initiative aims to open up Safaricom’s massive consumer channels, robust API frameworks, and the iconic Bonga loyalty ecosystem to eligible business partners.

If your business thrives on high-frequency customer interactions, this is your ticket to plug directly into the largest consumer network in East Africa.

The strategic focus centers on three key areas:

API-Led Ecosystem Partnerships: Seamlessly blending partner services into Safaricom’s digital environments.

Loyalty (Bonga) Integration: Embedding Bonga points into everyday purchasing habits.

Segment-Led Value Creation: Tailoring digital experiences to five precisely mapped consumer demographics.

The psychological engine behind this shift is a simple, reinforcing behavioral loop:

Customer Action → Reward/Value Given → Reinforced Behavior → Repeat Engagement

The 5 consumer segments you must target

To participate, partners must explicitly anchor their propositions to one or more of Safaricom’s five distinct consumer segments:

Segment Audience Profile What They Are Looking For Youth Digitally native, expressive, experience-driven, but liquidity-constrained. Access to lifestyle, culture, entertainment, income pathways, and digital tools. Strivers Value-conscious, family-oriented, operating on daily income cycles. Solutions for daily essential needs and maximizing absolute value. Aspirers Pragmatic, growth-oriented, and intensely entrepreneurial. Tools that enable stable economic progress and business scalability. Achievers High purchasing power with premium expectations. Superior customer experiences, convenience, premium quality, and brand recognition. Home Households looking for reliable, always-on connectivity. Services supporting remote work, digital learning, entertainment, security, and smart living.

What’s in it for partners?

Safaricom is looking for partners operating in high-frequency spaces, including Retail & FMCG, Food & Beverage, Gaming & Entertainment, Streaming, E-Commerce, Financial Services, Mobility/Utilities, and Events.

Selected partners gain:

Direct access to customers via USSD, Safaricom’s suite of apps, SMS, and digital portals.

Rich, segment-based data performance tracking to optimize your campaigns.

Options for discount-based rewards, co-funded marketing campaigns, gamified engagements, or direct value exchange.

How to apply