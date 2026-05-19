Shares

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has bowed to stakeholder demands and made a swift revision to its latest fuel pricing cycle.

Following emergency consultations with transport sector stakeholders and a fierce public backlash, the regulator has trimmed the record-shattering diesel hike. However, for a heavily burdened populace, this minor concession is being viewed as far too little, too late. The collective demand from Kenyans remains clear: a cosmetic discount is not enough, the price increases must be reversed entirely.

While transport operators managed to squeeze a minor concession from the regulator, the updated matrix shows that energy costs remain painfully high, with low-income households bearing the brunt of a massive kerosene surge.

Fuel Type Original May 2026 Price Revised May 2026 Price Net Change Super Petrol Ksh 214.25 KSh 214.25 Unchanged Diesel KSh 242.92 KSh 232.86 – KSh 10.06 Kerosene KSh 152.78 KSh 191.38 + KSh 38.60

This marks the second time in recent weeks that the government has hastily adjusted its fuel math following a public uproar. While EPRA may pitch this as a listening ear, the updated numbers tell a different story.

This is the second time that government has bowed to public pressure and made a retreat in fuel prices. But it is strange when they increase prices by 46 and then reduce by 10. In my opinion the government should do away with the whole price increase for May and then work on reducing prices for June and beyond.