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The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced a significant hike in fuel prices for the April–May 2026 cycle.

Driven by a massive spike in international landed costs, the price of Super Petrol will rise by Ksh. 28.69 per litre, while Diesel will see a steep increase of Ksh. 40.30 per litre.

Despite the volatility, the price of Kerosene remains unchanged, providing a much-needed reprieve for low-income households.

Effective April 15, 2026, the maximum retail prices in the capital will be:

Super Petrol: KSh 206.97

Diesel: KSh 206.84

Kerosene: KSh 152.78

While Nairobi serves as the pricing benchmark, costs vary across the country due to pipeline and road transport logistics. Below are the maximum retail prices for selected major towns:

Town Super Petrol (KSh/L) Diesel (KSh/L) Kerosene (KSh/L) Mombasa 203.69 203.56 149.49 Kilifi 204.55 204.43 150.36 Voi 205.87 205.75 151.69 Thika 206.60 206.48 152.42 Machakos 207.01 206.89 152.81 Nyeri 208.98 208.85 154.78 Nakuru 206.03 206.25 152.21 Eldoret 206.85 207.07 153.03 Kisumu 206.85 207.06 153.03 Garissa 213.80 213.68 159.61 Mandera 229.15 229.02 174.96

To prevent an even more catastrophic impact on the cost of living, the Government of Kenya has implemented emergency fiscal measures:

VAT Reduction: In a significant policy shift, the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel has been reduced from 16% to 13% . Stabilization Fund: The government is deploying KSh 6.2 billion from the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) to stabilize prices . Without this intervention, prices would have been significantly higher . Exclusion of High-Cost Cargo: EPRA noted that Super Petrol delivered by the vessel MT Paloma was excluded from this month’s calculation to keep prices from rising further .

The current surge marks a sharp departure from the stability of the previous month. In the March 2026 review, EPRA managed to keep prices completely unchanged despite early signs of rising costs. Prices for the previous period (March 15 – April 14, 2026) were:

Super Petrol: KSh 178.28

Diesel: KSh 166.54

Kerosene: KSh 152.78

The new prices will remain in force until May 14, 2026. While the VAT reduction and the KSh 6.2 billion subsidy offer some protection, the nearly KSh 40 increase in Diesel is expected to put immediate upward pressure on transport fares and the price of manufactured goods across the country.