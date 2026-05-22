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The conversation around Artificial Intelligence is often dominated by abstract, futuristic concepts. However, at the tech summit GITEX Kenya 2026 held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, multi-category tech giant Glovo shifted the narrative toward something far more immediate: practical AI designed for the everyday economy.

Beyond showcasing its operational tech, Glovo wrapped up its participation at the summit by bridging local innovation with global opportunities, awarding one Kenyan startup a life-changing residency at its global headquarters in Barcelona.

Speaking at the flagship panel, Smarter Informal Markets: AI for the Everyday Economy, Caroline Mutuku, Managing Director of Glovo Kenya, emphasized that AI’s true value lies in its utility to ordinary workers and local businesses.

“For an everyday economy to thrive, technology must act as a bridge that helps solve the daily operational challenges experienced by local merchants, riders, and customers,” Mutuku noted. “The informal economy will only truly benefit from AI if it creates reliable and useful opportunities for the workers and businesses generating value every day.”

Rather than deploying technology for technology’s sake, Glovo detailed how data and predictive intelligence are currently being used to optimize its three-sided marketplace:

For Local Merchants: AI-driven predictive intelligence helps small businesses and restaurants anticipate consumer demand, streamline operational planning, reduce food waste, and accurately map out peak trading windows.

For Independent Riders: Predictive operational models actively work to reduce idle time between deliveries, optimize route efficiency, and stabilize daily earning potential. Furthermore, in collaboration with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), Glovo uses an in-app safety feature providing driving analytics to encourage safer behavior on the road.

For Customers: Hyper-personalized algorithms analyze order histories, real-time location, and time-of-day trends to deliver highly tailored, localized recommendations.

Behind the scenes, Glovo is also leveraging automation and workflow optimization to supercharge internal productivity across its engineering, customer support, finance, and legal teams.

Glovo’s engagement at GITEX Kenya 2026 extended beyond panel discussions. Acting as a strategic ecosystem partner and official judge for the GITEX Supernova Startup Challenge, the platform looked for local talent capable of scaling beyond Kenyan borders.

The standout innovator of the summit was Geoinfortrak International Limited, which was officially awarded the Glovo Kenya PowerUp Award 2026.

This October, the Geoinfortrak team will head to Yellow Park, Glovo’s global headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, for a fully funded residency. The experience is designed to act as a launchpad for the startup’s international expansion, offering: