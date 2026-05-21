Shares

The rugged terrain of Samburu is set to host the 37th edition of the legendary Rhino Charge Challenge on Saturday, 30th May 2026.

This year’s ultimate off-road conservation event has received a massive financial and technological injection, with Safaricom PLC and its social impact arm, the M-PESA Foundation, announcing a joint Ksh. 114 million sponsorship package.

The funding is strategically split between direct ecosystem conservation initiatives managed by the Rhino Ark Kenya Charitable Trust and high-tech event support, including the deployment of 5G connectivity in the wild.

Breaking down the Ksh. 114 million funding

The sponsorship is divided into two distinct allocations to maximize both environmental impact and event execution:

Beneficiary / Initiative Funding Allocation Focus Area M-PESA Foundation Ksh. 94 Million Fencing, forest rehabilitation, and water tower protection. Safaricom PLC Ksh. 20 Million Team sponsorship (Ksh. 17M) and 5G network connectivity (Ksh. 3M).

1. Environmental conservation

The lion’s share of the funding will go directly toward safeguarding Kenya’s critical water towers and mountain range ecosystems. Key projects include:

Mount Elgon Forest (Suam Block): Fencing and direct ecosystem protection.

Mau Forest Complex: Critical restoration efforts across Narok, Kericho, and Bomet counties.

Mount Kenya Forest: Rehabilitation and protection projects within Tharaka Nithi County.

2. Team sponsorship & 5G connectivity

Safaricom is leveraging its technology to transform the event experience in remote terrains while backing three prominent racing teams:

Car No. 44 (Led by Adil Khawaja): Allocated Ksh. 15 million.

EV Explorers (Led by Richard Kiplagat): Kenya’s only electric vehicle entry, allocated Ksh. 1 million.

Zambarau Heels on the Wheel (Led by Agnes Mwangi): An all-ladies team, allocated Ksh. 1 million.

5G Network Connectivity: Ksh. 3 million will be used to deploy 5G network infrastructure, ensuring seamless communication and an enhanced experience for both participants and spectators.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony at Safaricom Headquarters in Nairobi, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa emphasized the company’s long-term vision for sustainability:

“This year, we are proud to commit Ksh. 114 million through the M-PESA Foundation and Safaricom. As a company, sustainability remains central to how we create long-term value for our customers, communities, and the environment. Our support for the Rhino Charge reflects our commitment to practical conservation efforts that protect Kenya’s natural heritage while driving innovation and resilience.”

Competing teams expressed immense gratitude for the corporate backing, noting how it fuels their competitive edge and conservation resolve.

“This is a huge boost for us as an all-ladies team… Their commitment strengthens our resolve, providing us with the resources and confidence to compete at our best. This support not only empowers our team but also reinforces our shared mission of advancing conservation.” Elizabeth Wanjiku, Team Member, Zambarau Heels on the Wheel

“As the only EV team in the competition, we are highly motivated not only to complete the challenge but also to emerge among the best, building on lessons from last year’s mechanical challenges as we champion the future of electric mobility and environmental conservation.” Richard Kiplagat, Team Lead, EV Explorers

The Rhino Charge is an annual off-road 4×4 competition designed to raise vital funds for the Rhino Ark Kenya Charitable Trust. Over its decade-long partnership with the event, Safaricom has helped raise more than Ksh. 2.6 billion, leading to tangible community and environmental triumphs:

650+ kilometers of electric fencing built to date.

Over 80,000 families protected from the devastating impacts of human-wildlife conflict.

The 2026 edition is generating immense momentum, following a highly successful 2025 event in Saimo Soi, Baringo County, which raised Ksh. 269.5 million. Last year, Adil Khawaja emerged as the top fundraiser for the third consecutive year, single-handedly bringing in KES 139.8 million.

Christian Lambrechts, Executive Director at Rhino Ark, concluded on an optimistic note for the upcoming challenge: “This year’s preparations for the Rhino Charge Challenge are in full swing, and we expect a total of 65 entries to take part in the challenge and fundraising effort. I would like to sincerely thank all our sponsors, including the M-PESA Foundation and Safaricom, whose support has been instrumental to this journey for over a decade.”