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Kenya is officially stepping on the gas, or rather, the bioethanol, as it advances the implementation of the Energy (Biofuels) Regulations 2025.

This initiative marks a decisive shift toward a phased rollout of locally produced biofuel blends across the country’s fuel supply chain. By substituting a portion of fossil fuels with green alternatives, Kenya aims to insulate itself from global market shocks, strengthen national energy security, and breathe new life into its domestic agricultural sector.

To ensure a smooth transition, the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum alongside the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) recently convened a high-level stakeholder consultation. The forum brought together a powerful mix of regulators, oil marketing companies, ethanol producers, logistics entities, and manufacturers to hammer out the operational details of this ambitious framework.

Gazetted in December 2025, the new regulatory framework governs everything from biofuel production and licensing to transportation, storage, and retail. The immediate strategy centers on a structured, phased introduction of bioethanol into standard petroleum:

E5 Blend: Consists of 5% locally produced bioethanol and 95% petroleum.

E10 Blend: Steps up the mix to 10% bioethanol and 90% petroleum.

This transition arrives at a critical global juncture. With geopolitical disruptions and volatile oil markets shaking up traditional supply chains, creating a self-reliant energy buffer has shifted from a long-term sustainability goal to an immediate economic necessity.

One of the most eye-opening revelations from the industry consultations is the massive, untapped potential already sitting within Kenya’s borders.

Fuel Metric Current Standing Future Target Capacity Domestic Bioethanol Production 26.5 million litres / year 83 million litres / year Primary Feedstocks Sugarcane molasses, cassava, maize, sorghum Diversified organic waste & vegetable oils

Currently, Kenya is operating at just a fraction of its manufacturing capability. Scaling up production to bridge this gap will not only displace expensive fuel imports but will also inject revenue directly back into local rural economies.

Industry leaders emphasize that this framework is a win-win for both the environment and the economy.

“The Biofuels Regulations provide Kenya with an important opportunity to strengthen energy security while building new local industries around agriculture, manufacturing, and renewable energy. As we scale domestic bioethanol production and structured blending, we can gradually reduce exposure to external fuel shocks while creating new opportunities for farmers, investors, and manufacturers.” Dr. Eng. Joseph Oketch, Acting Director General of EPRA

The sentiment was echoed by the Ministry of Energy, pointing to the broader domestic benefits of a fully realized biofuels ecosystem.

“Kenya’s ethanol plants can process 83 million litres a year, yet we currently produce only 26.5 million litres. Scaling domestic bioethanol production will be important not only for supporting cleaner transport fuels, but also for expanding clean cooking solutions, strengthening local industry, and reducing costly fuel imports.” Eng. Isaac Kiva, Secretary for Renewable Energy, Ministry of Energy and Petroleum

Kenya isn’t pioneering this path alone; global economic heavyweights like Brazil, India, the US, and South Africa have long used biofuel blending to fortify their economies. By adapting this model using local feedstocks, Kenya is positioned to unlock several green milestones: