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Following a spectacular performance in the opening leg, Safaricom-sponsored golfer Mohit Mediratta is carrying sky-high confidence into the second leg of the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) Equator Tour.

Mediratta heads to Thika as the man to beat after clinching the season opener in April at the Vet Lab Sports Club. He dominated a tightly contested field by carding an impressive 4-under par (284), a stellar run punctuated by a rare and sensational hole-in-one that set the tone for his ultimate victory.

Speaking during a pre-tournament training session, the Sigona Golf Club pro acknowledged that while the target is firmly on his back, he is ready to embrace the heat.

“I am keen to continue with the strong performance as we head to the second leg of the PGK Tour this week. The pressure is there, but I am looking forward to the challenge. As part of the corporate team supported by Safaricom, I am hopeful that we will retain the top corporate title.”

Mediratta will not just be fighting off external competition; he faces stiff rivalry from within his own stable. Safaricom’s corporate team features a powerhouse line-up of young talent, all hungry to claim the leaderboard’s top spot in Thika:

Mutahi Kibugu (Nyeri Golf Club)

Samuel Njoroge (Railways Golf Course)

Matthew Wahome (Nyali Golf Country Club)

Safaricom has been a heavy lifter in this initiative, backing these four exceptional golfers with a Ksh. 3 million sponsorship package. This investment forms part of the PGK Player Development Plan (PDP), which provides the players with branded kits, tailored mentorship, mental coaching, and technical sports science support to sharpen their competitive edge on the course.

Now in its second edition, the PGK Equator Tour has evolved into a vital pipeline for regional golf. Backed by a consortium of corporate giants including NCBA, Betika, Kenya Airways, Visa, Britam, and Johnnie Walker, the tour isn’t just about local bragging rights. It serves a dual strategic purpose:

The Road to the 2028 Olympic Games: Providing local pros with a high-stakes competitive environment to chase crucial qualification points for the Los Angeles Games. Magical Kenya Open Pre-Qualifier: Acting as the ultimate proving ground for Kenyan golfers aiming to earn their slots in the prestigious, global DP World Tour-sanctioned Magical Kenya Open.

The PGK Equator Tour Second Edition