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The quest for professional golfing excellence in Kenya reached a new milestone this week as the second edition of the Professional Golfers of Kenya Equator Tour (PGK Equator Tour) officially teed off at the Par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club.

The tournament is the centerpiece of a groundbreaking Player Development Program launched in June 2025. This initiative aims to bridge the gap in Kenya’s professional golf framework, with the ultimate goal of qualifying a Kenyan golfer for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The Equator Tour is structured around a unique corporate partnership model. Eight headline sponsors have each backed a team of four professional golfers, providing them with essential resources including monthly stipends, gym memberships, mental coaching, and equipment support.

As the second season begins, all eyes are on the Safaricom-sponsored quartet of Mutahi Kibugu, Samuel Njoroge, Matthew Wahome, and Mohit Mediratta. The team entered the new season as defending champions after topping the inaugural corporate standings with 8,555 points.

The full roster of corporate teams competing in the Tour includes:

NCBA Bank: Edwin Mudanyi, Erick Ooko, Abraham Galgallo, Njuguna Ngugi Safaricom: Samuel Njoroge, Mutahi Kibugu, Mohit Mediratta, Matthew Waho me Britam: Simon Ngige, Hesbon Kutwa, Simon Njogu, Kopan Timbe Diageo: David Wakhu, CJ Wangai, Nelson Mudanyi, Nelson Simwa Visa: Mike Kisia, Jeff Kubwa, Sujan Shah, Daniel Nduva Kenya Airways: Dismas Indiza, Jacob Okello, Jastas Madoy a, Joseph W. Karanja Standard Media Group: Greg Snow, Robinson Owiti, Tony Omuli, Sullivan Muthugia Nation Media Group: Njoroge Kibugu, Alfred Nandwa, Dennis Saikwa, Isaiah Otuke

Launched in mid-2025 by PGK Chairman CJ Wangai and CEO Robert Muthomi, the Equator Tour was designed to provide Kenyan professionals with what they had long lacked: consistent playing opportunities and a merit-based ranking system.

“The Equator Tour is our platform for change,” said CEO Robert Muthomi during the program’s launch. “It gives Kenyan professionals visibility and ranking points, elements that have been missing for far too long. This is how we build champions.”

The program was inspired by the rise of local talent such as amateur star Michael Karanga, whose success on the global stage served as a wake-up call for the federation to professionalize its structures. Today, the Tour serves as the official qualifying pathway for the Magical Kenya Open (a DP World Tour event), with the top 15 players on the Order of Merit earning a spot in the prestigious international field.

For many players, this season is about more than just local trophies; it is about Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points and international readiness. While Safaricom’s Mutahi Kibugu and Samuel Njoroge enter the season with the confidence of recent Magical Kenya Open appearances, teammates like Matthew Wahome view this edition as a fresh start.

“Every day in golf is a learning opportunity,” Wahome remarked at the Vet Lab opener. “I have been sharpening my game, and I am confident things will turn around this season.”

With the backing of the Ministry of Sports and a coalition of Kenya’s largest blue-chip companies, the 2026/2027 season will run through February 2027, culminating in a grand finale that will determine who represents the nation on the global stage.