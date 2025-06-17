Shares

The Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) in partnership with multiple stakeholders has launched its Player Development Program (PDP) which includes a competitive tournament dubbed The Equator Tour.

The launch, held in Nairobi, marked a critical step towards bridging the sustainable framework gap on professional golf and the dream of qualifying a Kenyan professional golfer for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

John Gachora, Group Managing Director and CEO of NCBA, lauded the unity of the corporate sector in supporting this ambitious national goal. “We are collectively aligned as corporate sponsors and as believers in a shared Kenyan dream,” Gachora said. “We stand together with the vision of creating more jobs through monetizing talent and seeing our Kenyan flag raised high on global golfing stages including the Olympics.” These corporate sponsors are led by NCBA Bank, Safaricom, Visa, Britam Group, Nation Media Group, Kenya Airways, Standard Media Group and EABL.

“At Safaricom we believe in transforming lives through powering of talents. Today, we commit Ksh. 3 million to support four professional players who will take part in the Equator Tour through the PGK program. Our goal is to create a sustainable pathway for professional golfers in Kenya, one that inspires, empowers and transforms lives through sport, ” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

“At Visa, we are proud to support initiatives like this because they align with our core belief: that when people are empowered to take even the smallest step forward, they unlock the potential for extraordinary outcomes. We commend PGK and all the partners involved for their vision and commitment” Said Chad Pollock, Visa East Africa GM.

PGK Chairman John Wangai outlined the long-term vision of the organization and the critical role of the Player Development Plan in nurturing talent. “This plan is more than a roadmap—it’s a commitment to our professionals,” said Wangai. “We are investing in our players with the intention of creating a consistent pipeline of talent channeled from the juniors and amateur golfers that can perform regionally, continentally, and globally.”

The corporates balloted and selected the teams that will be representing them as follows: