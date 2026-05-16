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Smart accessories manufacturer oraimo has expanded its audio lineup in Kenya with the launch of its new flagship True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, the oraimo SpaceBuds 2 (OTW-631). The latest model introduces higher decibel noise cancellation, extended battery performance, and integrated AI features designed for urban commuters and professionals.

To establish its acoustic profile, oraimo collaborated with Jesse Ray, a Grammy Award-winning audio engineer. Ray assisted in the acoustic tuning of the hardware to achieve better balance, spatial detail, and clarity than previous iterations in the Space lineup.

Technical specifications and features

The SpaceBuds 2 combine updated audio hardware with onboard software processing to handle high-noise environments.

52dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): The hardware utilizes internal and external microphones to detect and counteract ambient environmental noise up to 52 decibels.

Spatial Audio: The drivers are configured for multidimensional sound separation, aiming to simulate a wider soundstage for music, media playback, and mobile gaming.

45-Hour Battery Life: The combined power capacity of the earbuds and the portable charging case delivers up to 45 hours of total playback before requiring a plug-in recharge.

AI Clear Calling: Algorithmic processing isolates the user’s voice and suppresses surrounding background noise during phone calls.

AI Translation: Onboard software supports real-time, bidirectional language translation, including local languages like Swahili and English, to facilitate multilingual business and social interactions.

The earbuds and case feature a streamlined silhouette equipped with customizable LED lighting patterns.

“With the oraimo SpaceBuds 2, we are delivering a smarter, more immersive audio experience designed for today’s fast-paced consumer,” said Mr. Kevin Yuan, CEO of oraimo Audio, noting that the release strengthens the company’s hardware footprint across the region.

The oraimo SpaceBuds 2 are now available for purchase at Ksh. 4,900 across Kenya through the following channels: