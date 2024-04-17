Shares

Boomplay recently launched the first edition of its music festival for Africa dubbed BoomFest, in Nairobi.

The theme of BoomFest 2024 was Unite, Embrace and Celebrate with the slogan: Feel the vibe in pride.

The festival includes by sets from DJ Lyta and DJ JR and viral dance routines by revellers, hype MCs Mwalimu Rachel and Xclusive, and sponsor activations and fan engagements. Over 13 local artists were in attendance. They included Khaligraph Jones, Willy Paul, Boutross, Femi One, Fathermoh, Wakadinali, Vijana Barubaru, Bahati, Arrow Bwoy, Ssaru, Buruklyn Boyz and Nameless. Attendees were also treated to surprise performances by Teslah, Ndovu Kuu and Lil Maina.

Speaking at the festival, Martha Huro, Managing Director East Africa at Boomplay, shared her sentiments saying, “I am elated we chose Kenya to kick off BoomFest and its success is a testament to the value the Kenyan music industry, talents and music wield if united in purpose. Special thanks goes to our media and technical partners, NRG Radio and MoSound, and ticketing partners, Hustlesasa, KenyaBuzz and M-ticket. Thank you, Kenya!”

Femi One, one of the headlining artists shared, “BoomFest is here to celebrate Kenyan music, give visibility to our own, and unite the music industry and its stakeholders. This is important and is the reason why we have everyone here. It is always exciting to have the opportunity to share my music and carry the fans along.”

Powered by Boomplay, BoomFest Kenya was sponsored by Infinix, Oraimo, Ayoba and Ledrad, and supported by NRG Radio and MoSound. Ticketing partners were Hustlesasa, KenyaBuzz and M-ticket.

Boomplay has confirmed that BoomFest will be an annual concert planned in various African countries in a bid to spotlight national music scenes across Africa.

Here are the some images from the BoomFest 2024