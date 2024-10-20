Shares

Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL) has launched Kibao Gin, a drink targeting young adults in the Kenyan market. The alcohol manufacturer aims to capture a larger share of Kenya’s fast-growing gin market with its triple-distilled Kibao Gin, which promises a premium gin experience for consumers.

According to KWAL Commercial Director, Jonas Geeraerts, Kibao Gin is crafted for a bold new generation of discerning consumers seeking unique and pronounced flavors. This includes juniper-forward profiles, botanical blends, and natural, refreshing ingredients, adding that the new Kibao Gin capitalizes on the strong brand recognition and consumer trust of Kibao Vodka to deliver a unique, authentically Kenyan gin experience.

“In addition to the regular premium gin consumer, we are aiming to connect with young adults who are socially connected and value-driven. They are ambitious, adventurous, and eager to try new things and experiences, including when socializing with friends. Kibao Gin is a versatile, mixable gin that caters to this curiosity. Kibao Gin delivers a memorable gin experience yet is authentically rooted in a proudly Kenyan identity. Our goal is that Kibao Gin eventually becomes the go-to gin for the bold new generation of Kenyan alcohol consumers, just like Kibao Vodka is to vodka lovers,” explained Mr. Geeraerts.

At the launch event in Nairobi, multi-talented Kenyan rapper and songwriter Ssaru was officially unveiled as the Kibao Gin brand ambassador. Ssaru, whose real name is Sylvia Saru, was born in 2002 in Kenya’s coastal region but raised in Nairobi. She debuted in the Kenyan music scene by uploading freestyle rap videos on social media. In 2019, she released her debut single Nyama, and immediately captured the imagination of a huge fan base in the gengetone genre, a fusion of hip hop, dancehall, and rap that originated in Nairobi in the 1990s.

“I am excited and honored to partner with Kibao Gin to celebrate our bold, authentic Kenyan identity, which I am always proud of and sing about,” said Ssaru, commenting on her new role as Kibao Gin brand ambassador.