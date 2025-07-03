Shares

The Tala Hospital has officially been opened in Tala town, Machakos County offering a wide range of outpatient, diagnostic, and specialist services.

It has an inpatient capacity of 120 beds alongside an outpatient department and an accident & emergency unit. It also has a maternity unit, renal unit, intensive care unit (ICU), surgical theatres, laboratory, fully fitted dental unit, ophthalmology centre, radiology department with a 128-slice CT scanner, and specialized clinics.

Speaking during the official launch, Dr Thomas Maingi, Tala Hospital Board Chairman, noted that it represents a new chapter in Kenya’s ongoing quest for equitable and affordable healthcare.

“This facility is a promise to the people of Machakos County, and Kenya in general, that quality care can and should be within reach. We will be providing expert care with skilled professionals and state-of-the-art medical equipment. It stands as a testament to the collaboration, vision, and dedication of individuals who believed in the power of healing and hope.We are fully accredited by the relevant government agencies and insurers so everyone can access our services,” said Dr Maingi.

Founded by a team of Kenyan healthcare entrepreneurs and doctors, the hospital is part of a broader movement to bridge the rural-urban healthcare divide.

“To us, this hospital is a catalyst for improving health outcomes in this part of the country and supporting the socio-economic development of Machakos County by making it easier for families to access health services. We are proud to bring a facility of this calibre to the county. We believe that together, through public-private collaboration, we can make significant strides in strengthening the healthcare system,” added Mr. Stanley Mutua, Director, The Tala Hospital.

Mr. Cosmas Ngula Masesi, Matungulu Sub-County Administrator, Machakos County, who graced the official opening of the hospital, noted the value of investment in healthcare, praising the investment as a major boost for the region.

“The opening and operation of The Tala Hospital is a milestone not only for this community but for the entire country. It reflects the growing role of private sector innovation in supporting the government’s health agenda. We welcome this, and more partnerships that are geared towards improving service delivery and the health of every citizen,” said Mr. Ngula.