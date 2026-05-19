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For football fans, there are moments that transcend ordinary life, and then there is the FIFA World Cup. As the countdown ticks closer to June 11, 2026—when the global showpiece kicks off across the USA, Mexico, and Canada—the air in Nairobi is already thick with anticipation. Recognizing that nothing captures the collective heartbeat of the nation quite like the beautiful game,

MultiChoice Kenya has announced the start of a new initiative dubbed the Everything Can Wait campaign. The new campaign is geared towards towards the FIFA World Cup 2026 which will be hosted from June 11, 2026 across the USA, Mexico, and Canada

The new campaign blends slashing subscription and hardware prices with immersive localized content on its brands DStv and GOtv.

Under the new campaign rollout, football enthusiasts can pick up a DStv Zapper decoder for just Ksh. 599, down from its previous price of Ksh. 999. Furthermore, setup costs have been significantly subsidized:

DStv Dish Kit: Reduced to Ksh. 1,200 (from Ksh. 1,500)

Installation Fees: Dropped to Ksh. 1,000 (from Ksh. 1,500)

This pricing strategy ensures that all 104 matches of the expanded tournament are within reach of everyday Kenyans, building on the momentum of previous successful value-driven initiatives like Tumefungulia.

“The FIFA World Cup is a defining global moment, and we want every fan to feel part of it,” said Nzola Miranda, CEO of MultiChoice Kenya. “Through SuperSport, we continue to invest in world-class sports broadcasting, ensuring fans across Africa enjoy premium football coverage and an exceptional viewing experience.”

Beyond the screen, MultiChoice plans to roll out interactive, on-ground fan experiences and consumer promotions across the country.

“This campaign is a celebration of the Kenyan fan for their passion, their resilience, and their love for the game,” Mr. Miranda added. “Our goal is to ensure that every customer can experience the excitement of the World Cup in a way that is accessible, engaging, and uniquely tailored to them.”

MultiChoice confirmed that all 104 live matches, including highlights and repeats, will be accessible to DStv subscribers ranging from the DStv Access tier all the way through to DStv Premium. The coverage extends across multiple platforms, including:

DStv & DStv Stream

GOtv & GOtv Stream