The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) is officially inviting the next generation of African storytellers to apply for its 2026 intake.

Aspiring directors, scriptwriters, producers, and cinematographers can now apply for this fully-funded academic programme. The MTF academy provides students with the tools to dominate the global entertainment stage.

The 2026 curriculum offers a nine-month accredited programme. The course is delivered via a hybrid format, blending interactive online modules with intensive, in-person training at regional hubs in Kenya, Nigeria, and Zambia.

Since its launch in 2018, MTF has become a powerhouse for African cinema, boasting an impressive track record:

Proven Impact: 296 filmmakers trained and over 42 professional movies produced by graduates.

Real-World Exposure: Student projects are broadcast to millions on DStv, GOtv, and Showmax, appearing on flagship channels like Africa Magic, Maisha Magic, and Zambezi Magic.

Career Integration: Graduates are highly sought-after, with many joining the MultiChoice ecosystem or launching their own businesses—resulting in over 50 alumni-owned production companies to date.

Global Recognition: Alumni have consistently secured wins at the AMVCAs, Kalasha Awards, and the Uganda Film Festival, while also representing Africa at international markets like the European Film Market.

Following MultiChoice’s recent integration with CANAL+, the commitment to hyperlocal storytelling has never been stronger. MTF aims to empower young Africans to take ownership of their narratives, ensuring the continent’s voice is heard clearly on the world stage.

“This is more than just a course; it’s an invitation to shape the future of African entertainment. We are looking for creatives who want to be catalysts for cultural and economic growth within their communities.”

Applications are open to graduates from 14 African countries who are ready to launch their professional TV and film careers.