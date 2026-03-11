Shares

As environmental regulations tighten and the global shift toward a circular economy accelerates, Strathmore Business School (SBS) has launched a specialized executive programme: Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for Business and Supply Chain Sustainability.

Developed in partnership with GFS East Africa, the programme arrives at a critical juncture for Kenyan industries. With the recent gazettement of the Sustainable Waste Management (Extended Producer Responsibility) Regulations, the legal landscape has shifted. Producers are no longer responsible only for manufacturing and sales; they are now legally accountable for the entire lifecycle of their products, from design to post-consumer waste management.

For many businesses, EPR is often viewed through the lens of regulatory red tape or potential fines. However, the SBS programme aims to reframe this challenge as a strategic opportunity.

“Extended Producer Responsibility fundamentally addresses the waste crisis by assigning producers accountability for the full product lifecycle,” the school noted during the programme’s announcement. “This is not just about meeting legal obligations; it is about equipping professionals with practical frameworks to integrate sustainability into their core operations.”

The programme is designed to help organizations move past the polluter pays mindset and toward a circularity by design approach. This involves redesigning supply chains to minimize waste, optimizing the use of secondary raw materials, and leveraging sustainable packaging to boost brand appeal.

The curriculum is split into two intensive modules scheduled for 2026, combining academic rigor with industry-led insights. Key pillars include:

Navigating the Regulatory Landscape: Understanding the Sustainable Waste Management Act (2022) and the specific EPR regulations of 2024 to ensure full compliance and avoid legal pitfalls.

Operational Streamlining: Learning how to redesign supply chains to reduce waste and improve the efficiency of product “take-back” schemes.

Marketing and Brand Equity: Teaching leaders how to craft a compelling sustainability narrative that resonates with increasingly eco-conscious consumers.

Negotiation and Stakeholder Engagement: Equipping managers with the skills to navigate complex negotiations with Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs) and government bodies like NEMA.

The programme is tailored for high-level decision-makers who influence their company’s environmental footprint. This includes:

CEOs, Executives, and Business Owners

Supply Chain and Operations Experts

Sustainability Leaders and Brand Managers

Entrepreneurs in the manufacturing and retail sectors

Programme details

The upcoming intake is structured into two parts:

Module 1: March 2 – 6, 2026

Module 2: June 3 – 5, 2026

Investment: Ksh. 160,000

Format: Physical sessions at Strathmore Business School

As the May 2025 compliance deadlines loom for many Kenyan firms, this programme offers a timely roadmap for those looking to transform their supply chains into resilient, sustainable assets.

Register for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for Business and Supply Chain Sustainability programme HERE.