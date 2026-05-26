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As financial institutions globally face increasing pressure to move beyond mere carbon conversations and deliver tangible environmental impact, NCBA Group PLC is setting the pace in East Africa. Alongside its Ksh. 6.0 billion net profit for Q1 2026, the banking giant revealed a significant surge in its green financing portfolio and community-led sustainability initiatives.

Driven by its Change the Story sustainability platform and integrated into its new 2026–2030 corporate strategy, the Group has successfully acted as a primary catalyst for large-scale green capital deployment across the region.

NCBA’s green footprint during the first quarter was anchored heavily by its capital markets interventions, where it assumed key structural roles in landmark sustainable investments:

1. Two Rivers (TRIFIC) Green REIT

Serving as the Trustee and Receiving Bank, NCBA oversaw the financial facilitation of the Ksh. 4.8 billion Two Rivers International Finance and Innovation Centre (TRIFIC) Green Income Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). This project marks a major milestone for sustainable urban infrastructure development in Kenya.

2. KMRC Green Bond

The Group acted as the lead arranger for the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC) green bond, successfully mobilizing Ksh. 3.0 billion aimed at backing eco-friendly housing initiatives.

3. Direct Lending Pipelines

On its own balance sheet, NCBA directly disbursed Ksh. 190.0 million in specialized green financing to corporate and SME clients transitionally moving toward low-carbon operating models.

Beyond institutional finance, the Group focused heavily on environmental rehabilitation. Partnering with the Kenya Forest Service and the National Forest Association of Uganda, NCBA funded and participated in the planting of more than 200,000 trees across East Africa in Q1 alone.

Q1 2026 sustainability performance

Sustainability & Green Initiative NCBA Group Role / Capacity Value Mobilized & Impact Generated Two Rivers (TRIFIC) Green Income REIT Trustee & Receiving Bank Ksh. 4.8 Billion KMRC Green Bond Lead Arranger & Structuring Partner Ksh. 3.0 Billion Direct Green Financing Disbursements Principal Lender / Disburser Ksh. 190.0 Million Regional Ecosystem Restoration Partner & Co-investor >200,000 trees planted

As NCBA progresses with its upcoming Nedbank Group Limited transaction later this year, it expects to leverage the South African lender’s extensive pan-African sustainability frameworks to further scale its green financing capacity.