Shares

TECNO has officially teamed up with Lonely Planet to launch the ShotOnCAMON 2026 global mobile photography challenge.

Guided by the theme Seeing is Believing, this year’s competition is offering everyday smartphone users and professional creators alike a chance to win up to Ksh. 1 million in cash and an all-expenses-paid luxury trip to the Philippines.

The competition, which runs from May through October 11th, 2026, aims to celebrate authentic human experiences, diverse skin tones, and raw local cultures. TECNO is inviting Kenyans from all walks of life to turn their daily experiences into art.

Last year, Kenyan digital creator Patrick Biwot, widely known as StarChase, emerged as one of the global winners.

The rewards for this year’s challenge are designed to significantly impact the lives and careers of the winners, offering substantial financial boosts and global exposure.

The Grand Prize (1 Winner): Over Ksh. 1 Million in cash plus an all-expenses-paid luxury trip to the Philippines.

Gold Prize (5 Winners): Ksh. 390,000 cash and a trip to the Philippines.

Silver Prize (5 Winners): Ksh. 260,000 cash.

Bronze Prize (5 Winners): Ksh. 130,000 cash.

TECNO Friend Prize (10 Winners): The brand-new TECNO CAMON 50 Series smartphone.

The winning photographs will be published in TECNO’s annual global photo book and showcased in international media exhibitions.

To ensure every style of photography has a place, the ShotOnCAMON 2026 challenge features five distinct submission categories:

Faces · Unfiltered: Portraying real skin tones, authentic emotions, and true individuality through raw portraiture. Night · Unveiled: Capturing the energy, neon lights, and unique atmosphere of Kenya after dark. Culture · Unscripted: Highlighting unplanned, candid moments of local traditions, street food, festivals, and craftsmanship. Snapshot · Unspotted (Telephoto Special): Using smartphone zoom lenses to bring distant, easily overlooked details into focus. AI · Unimagined (AI Gallery Special): Merging reality with innovation by taking a photo on a TECNO phone and transforming it using the device’s native AI Gallery features.

Expert photographers from Lonely Planet are joining TECNO’s imaging team on the judging panel to critique entries based on creativity, technical skill, and storytelling impact.

If you are a TECNO CAMON user, entering the contest takes only a few steps: