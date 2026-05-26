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Technology distributor Mitsumi has announced that it will invest $2 million (Ksh 259 million) into a new artificial intelligence cloud platform.

The goal is to equip young Kenyan innovators with the heavy-duty computing power and digital infrastructure they need to go toe-to-toe on the global tech stage.

The initiative was unveiled during the AI Everything Kenya X GITEX Kenya Summit in Nairobi. It directly targets university graduates, software developers, and early-stage entrepreneurs who have historically been priced out of high-end AI development tools.

Mitsumi Distribution Co-founder and Managing Director, Mitesh Shah, emphasized that the investment functions heavily as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative to unlock latent talent.

“The AI cloud we are putting up is around $2 million. This is mostly CSR from Mitsumi’s side so that most of our educated youths can utilize it for different things.” Mitesh Shah, Co-founder & MD, Mitsumi Distribution

Mitsumi’s platform levels the playing field, allowing local creators to:

Build and test complex software systems without punishing overhead costs.

Experiment freely with advanced AI-driven models.

Connect seamlessly with international tech marketplaces and scale their ideas globally.

The distributor also highlighted that localized AI solutions built on this cloud could revolutionize vital sectors like healthcare, education, and basic services, particularly within underserved or remote communities

The company has already invested into AI by hiring staff into its AI division. It has brought on more than 50 young professionals within its dedicated AI division, putting them to work on R&D, product creation, and localized digital solutions