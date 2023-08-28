Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has partnered Mitsumi Distribution in order to expand market share and boost revenues.

The event which witnessed the convergence of channel partners and business experts brought together the expertise of HPE, and the distribution network of Mitsumi in a move that intends to reshape the landscape of IT solutions and services in the region.

“We are thrilled to announce this formal engagement that will not only combine the strengths of three industry leaders but also demonstrates our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our channel partners said Wahid El Meliani, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Africa region Managing Director.”

Mathew Thomas, President Mitsumi Distribution, highlighted the significance of the collaboration stating, “Our partnership will open doors to exciting opportunities for businesses across various sectors. It aligns with our mission to provide partners with the best-in-class technologies and pave the way for a new era of innovation and progress.”

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a global technology company, trading in Kenya as Hewlett Packard Enterprise and is operated by Selectium. It provides solutions in areas such as servers, storage, networking, and more.

Mitsumi Distribution is a technology provider specializing in distribution channels in Africa, the GCC and French-speaking countries. The company offers a range of innovative technology solutions, with a focus on IT, Telco, cloud computing, networking, servers and storage.