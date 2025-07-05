Shares

Roam and Keep It Cool (KIC) have partnered to launch a cold-chain distribution network, powered by solar-powered refrigeration and electric delivery motorcycles.

The collaboration begins with five Roam Air electric motorcycles added to Keep It Cool’s solar powered cold-chain system. KIC already moves more than 250,000 kilograms of fresh food each week to over 4,000 small businesses and 40 supermarkets across major cities in Kenya, including Nairobi, Kisumu, Nakuru, and Mombasa.

Roam Air motorcycles carry up to 240 kg and reduce running costs by up to 75% compared to internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles. Keep It Cool has solar-powered cold rooms near fishing ports, hybrid delivery trucks, and a digital platform that links producers directly to retailers with guaranteed prices.

Roam has expanded its sales and charging infrastructure services out of Nairobi, and launched its new Roam Air Generation 2. Keep It Cool is set to open the country’s largest solar-powered cold-chain hub this year, with a 70-tonne capacity.

Elijah Gakomo, Sales Executive at Roam: “This partnership shows how clean transport can drive real impact, reducing emissions, cutting costs, and strengthening local supply chains. Together, we’re proving that the future of logistics in Africa is electric, efficient, and built at home.”

Abigail Gichigi, Operations Director, Keep IT Cool: “Each year, we’re saving nearly 400 tonnes of fish that would otherwise end up in landfills—by investing in efficient cold storage and clean energy-powered cold logistics. These innovations are making safe, affordable food distribution scalable. With our partnership with Roam, we’re accelerating this impact even further—delivering tangible benefits for both people and the planet.