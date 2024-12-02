Shares

The Earthshot Prize (TEP) has announced that it is now accepting applications for the 2025 cohort. MultiChoice will be the official Africa nominator for TEP once again.

The Earthshot Prize seeks innovative solutions across five critical Earthshots:

Protect and Restore Nature.

Clean Our Air

Revive Our Oceans

Build a Waste-Free World

Fix Our Climate.

This year’s cycle saw an unprecedented surge in nominations, with over 2,000 entries received from 139 countries, demonstrating a growing global momentum for environmental innovation.

The star-studded awards ceremony, held in Cape Town, South Africa was broadcast live to millions of people across the continent by MultiChoice, the official African broadcast partner of TEP. The ceremony celebrated several African-led initiatives, including:

Green Africa Youth Organisation (GAYO) (Ghana): Winner of the Clean Our Air Earthshot, GAYO is tackling air pollution with its innovative “Zero Waste Model”.

Keep IT Cool (Kenya): Winner of the Build a Waste-Free World Earthshot, Keep IT Cool is revolutionising food preservation for small-scale farmers and fishers with its sustainable refrigeration systems.

These winners, along with all other Earthshot Prize recipients, exemplify the power of local solutions to address global challenges and contribute to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Each winner receives £1 million in prize money to scale their impactful solutions.

The Earthshot Prize invites individuals, communities, businesses, and organisations across Africa and beyond to submit their groundbreaking ideas and technologies that can accelerate the transition to a sustainable future. The Prize seeks solutions that are:

Impactful: Demonstrating tangible positive effects on the environment.

Inspiring: Motivating others to act and join the global movement for change.

Inclusive: Benefitting communities and promoting equitable access to resources.

TEP is a beacon of hope in the face of the climate crisis, searching for the next generation of environmental pioneers who are developing innovative solutions to repair the planet. At the heart of TEP’s mission is a determination to bring environmental solutions to scale as fast as possible, to reach the goal of protecting and restoring the planet by 2030.

If you have a bold idea that you think can be able to change the world, please apply here. The deadline for entries is 4th December 2024.