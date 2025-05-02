Shares

MultiChoice is celebrating 30 years in Kenya and they have launched Your World of More, a special anniversary campaign dedicated to appreciating its loyal customers.

The campaign will run until September 30, 2025 and it is a tribute to the millions of viewers who have been part of MultiChoice’s story over the years.

Speaking during the anniversary event at MultiChoice offices, Nzola Miranda, Managing Director of MultiChoice Kenya, said: “For three decades, we have been at the heart of entertainment in this country, shaping the industry and providing a platform for African stories to thrive. This legacy belongs to every Kenyan who has tuned in, shared in the laughter, and celebrated with us,” he said.

He added: “Through DStv, GOtv, and Showmax, we continue to expand the boundaries of entertainment, bringing together local narratives that reflect our realities and global spectacles that captivate our imaginations. Since 2016, we have invested over $50m in the local film industry and worked with over 30 local production houses who in turn employ hundreds of cast members and Small-to-Medium sized businesses contributing to job creation and industry growth. The collaborations have seen us produce over 100 original and exclusive local titles across DStv, GOtv & Showmax, bringing authentic Kenyan stories to life.”

Speaking during the same event, Principal Secretary, for the State Department for Youth Affairs, the Creative Economy and Sports, Fikirini Jacobs,“For over 30 years, Multichoice has played a pivotal role in empowering our creative sector offering skills, mentorship, and real investment in talent. As we chart the future, we are proud to deepen this partnership by bringing on board Kenya’s film legends to co-create a hands-on curriculum that will shape the storytellers of tomorrow.”

Kenya Film Commission CEO Timothy Owase congratulated MultiChoice on this landmark occasion, highlighting its role in advancing Kenya’s creative industry saying: “MultiChoice has been an instrumental partner in the evolution of Kenya’s film and television sector. Through unwavering support for local talent and a strong commitment to telling authentically African stories, they have elevated our narratives to international audiences.”

Since its inception in February 1995, MultiChoice has played a pioneering role in premium entertainment, nurturing local talent, and providing a platform for African storytelling to flourish.