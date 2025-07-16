Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced a phased plan for the return of its grounded Dreamliner aircraft. The first of the long-grounded aircraft is scheduled to return to service on July 22, 2025.

In a customer update signed by Group Managing Director & CEO Allan Kilavuka, the airline detailed the timeline for bringing the wide-body jets back into its fleet following persistent industry-wide supply chain constraints and engine availability issues that began in late 2024. The grounding had shrunk the airline’s capacity by 20%.

Following the first aircraft’s return this month, a second Dreamliner is scheduled to resume operations on September 25, 2025, with a third set to follow on December 19, 2025. According to the airline, the return of the full Dreamliner fleet will enhance its capacity back to 85%, significantly alleviating the constraints that have led to recent service disruptions.

Further boosting its fleet, Kenya Airways announced plans to add three narrow-body aircraft by the fourth quarter of 2025. This expansion is expected to provide an additional 528 seats and increase belly (cargo) capacity by a remarkable 239%.

In the announcement, the airline acknowledged the recent challenges faced by its customers, including “flight delays, cancellations, and schedule changes,” which it attributed to delays in acquiring necessary parts that kept some planes grounded longer than anticipated.

“We understand the impact these issues can have on your travel plans, and we are committed to addressing them promptly,” Mr. Kilavuka stated. “We are optimising our network and addressing any concerns that arise promptly. Our commitment to your safety and well-being is unwavering.”