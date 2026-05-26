Shares

Safaricom-backed golfer Samuel Chege Njoroge showcased consistency to emerge victorious at the second leg of the PGK Equator Tour Second Edition. The tournament concluded this weekend at the Thika Sports Club.

Following four days of intense competition against the country’s premier professional golfers, Njoroge carded a spectacular 278 (10 under par) to claim the coveted title.

The win marks a consecutive milestone for Njoroge, who carries forward the blazing momentum from his maiden PGK Equator Tour title captured during the first edition of the series at Diamonds Leisure Golf Club in Diani.

“I am very excited to win this tournament. The competition was tough, and every round was challenging, so I am happy with how I played throughout the week. Winning at Thika Sports Club is special to me, and this victory gives me confidence going into the next legs of the tour,” Njoroge remarked after lifting the trophy.

Veteran golfer Dismas Indiza pushed Njoroge to the absolute limit, finishing just one stroke behind in second place with 279 points. Karanga Michael rounded out the top three, securing his podium spot with 283 points.

The competition remained fierce throughout the top ten, featuring several ties and narrow point spreads:

Position Player Final Score / Points 1st Samuel Chege Njoroge 278 (-10) 2nd Dismas Indiza 279 3rd Karanga Michael 283 4th Kennedy Abuto 288 T5th Greg Snow 289 T5th Edwin Mudanyi 289 7th John Lejirma 290 8th CJ Wangai 294 9th Mike Kisia 295 10th Mohit Mediratta 296

This year’s PGK Equator Tour features high stakes, with the series slated to visit 11 courses nationwide. The stakes are elevated as local pros battle for qualification points for the Magical Kenya Open, and the ultimate long-term prize: representation at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The tour shifts focus immediately to Limuru Country Club, which will host the highly anticipated third leg of the circuit.

The PGK Equator Tour is sponsored by corporates who include Safaricom, NCBA, Betika, Kenya Airways, Visa, Britam, and Johnnie Walker.