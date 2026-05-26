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Equity Bank Kenya, the Equity Group Foundation (EGF), and MicroSave Consulting (MSC) have entered into a strategic partnership to support the fisheries sector.

The organizations aim to deploy artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, and tailored financial products to build a sustainable, gender-inclusive, and climate-resilient fisheries value chain.

Speaking during the MoU signing in Nairobi, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO Dr. James Mwangi highlighted the untapped potential of the region’s aquatic resources and the necessity of modernizing them.

“We are transforming agriculture and fisheries from subsistence activities into vibrant economic sectors,” said Dr. Mwangi. “By leveraging digital public infrastructure and AI, we aim to elevate these traditional engagements into modern economic engines that attract capital, improve productivity, and create inclusive opportunities for women and youth.”

A primary focus will be reducing post-harvest losses, a major pain point for small-scale fishers, through the deployment of modern cold-storage infrastructure.

Concurrently, the initiative will introduce customized insurance and guarantee frameworks designed to de-risk lending in the sector. Equity Bank will design financial products that mirror the natural seasonal cycles of fishing and aquaculture.

Graham A.N. Wright, Group Managing Director of MicroSave Consulting, noted that the timing is critical as Africa grapples with intensifying climate disruptions.

“We aim to create an environment where risks are managed, data is available, and stakeholders, from fishers to traders, can make informed decisions,” Wright explained. “By linking these communities to tailored financial products and climate-smart solutions, we can address structural barriers and unlock sustainable opportunities for women and youth in the fisheries sector.”

To ensure the program’s objectives translate into measurable field impact, the partners have divided execution across three core pillars:

Organization Core Mandate & Operational Focus MSC (MicroSave Consulting) Leading baseline market research, data diagnostics, and technical training on fisheries dynamics for both financial personnel and value chain operators. Equity Bank Kenya Engineering, structuring, and distributing tailored credit, savings, and micro-insurance instruments optimized for the sector’s cycles. Equity Group Foundation (EGF) Delivering targeted financial literacy programs, entrepreneurship training, hands-on mentorship, and facilitating vital market linkages.

Equity Group intends to export the framework to other East and Central African markets within its operational footprint.

The partnership operationalizes key facets of Equity’s Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan (ARRP), demonstrating how private sector-led development finance can create inclusive, long-term economic opportunities across the continent.