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Family Bank Group has kicked off the 2026 financial year on a high note, recording a Ksh. 1.6 billion net profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. This is a leap from the Ksh. 1.0 billion the company registered during the same period last year.

According to the Group’s financial statements, the impressive performance was primarily fueled by sustained growth in interest-earning assets and diversified income streams.

Income and profitability

The lender’s Total Operating Income grew by 22.1%, climbing to Ksh. 6.0 billion, up from Ksh. 4.9 billion in Q1 2025. This growth was largely anchored by a 45.4% jump in Net Interest Income, which closed the quarter at Ksh. 4.7 billion compared to Ksh. 3.2 billion previously.

Total Operating Costs experienced a modest 7.6% increase to Ksh. 3.7 billion.

Financial Performance Metric Q1 2026 Q1 2025 YoY Change (%) Profit After Tax (PAT) Ksh. 1.6 Billion Ksh. 1.0 Billion +52.6% Total Operating Income Ksh. 6.0 Billion Ksh. 4.9 Billion +22.1% Net Interest Income Ksh. 4.7 Billion Ksh. 3.2 Billion +45.4% Total Operating Costs Ksh. 3.7 Billion Ksh. 3.44 Billion +7.6%

Balance sheet expansion and NSE listing preparations

Family Bank’s Total Assets expanded by 32.3% to hit Ksh. 230.2 billion, driven heavily by an intentional 12.6% expansion of the loan book to Ksh. 108.3 billion as the bank ramped up credit supply to the private sector. Customer Deposits grew by 27.1% to Ksh. 168.1 billion.

Furthermore, Shareholders’ Funds jumped 42.2% to Ksh. 34.7 billion. This capital injection was heavily supported by a highly successful private placement that achieved a 131% subscription rate, alongside strategic capital retention. This solid capital position comes at a crucial time as Family Bank finalizes preparations for its highly anticipated listing by introduction on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).