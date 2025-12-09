Shares

Family Bank has successfully closed a private placement of ordinary shares, raising an impressive Ksh. 8 billion, significantly surpassing its target of Ksh. 6 billion. The 131% oversubscription highlights strong investor belief in the lender’s strategy and future prospects.

The capital raise drew widespread interest from a diverse group of investors, including fund managers, pension schemes, insurers, corporates, and individual investors. Standard Investment Bank and Sterling Capital acted as the Lead Transaction Advisor and placement agents respectively.

Family Bank CEO Nancy Njau stated that the new capital infusion will strengthen the bank’s financial position and accelerate key strategic goals.

“The additional equity bolsters our capital ratios and accelerates lending to priority sectors such as MSMEs, green financing, and women- and youth-led enterprises. This positions Family Bank strongly for sustained growth and enhanced shareholder value.”

The capital raise comes shortly after the bank’s shareholders approved a plan in October to list its shares on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) in 2026 through a listing by introduction.

The bank’s performance in the first half of 2025 underpinned the successful capital raise: