Family Bank shareholders have officially approved the Bank’s plan to list on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE). This decision marks a major step in the institution’s long-term strategy to become a Tier One Bank.

The listing is anticipated to take place in 2026 and will be executed by way of introduction. This means the Bank will list its existing shares for trading without raising new capital, thereby unlocking liquidity and long-term value for current shareholders who will be able to trade their shares freely.

Speaking at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), Board Chairman Lazarus Muema stated that the approval reflects the Bank’s strong fundamentals and years of strategic planning.

“As a Board, we have taken time to prepare, to build value and to ensure that when we list, it is from a position of strength. This listing is not just about prestige but about creating long-term value for our shareholders and positioning the Bank for sustainable growth,” said Mr. Muema.

He added that past capital-raising initiatives have built a stronger balance sheet and modernized the Bank’s infrastructure, preparing it for this next phase of growth. This approval follows the successful conclusion of a private placement, with results forthcoming upon regulatory reporting completion.

Family Bank CEO Nancy Njau noted that the shareholder approval reinforces confidence in the Bank’s strategic direction and operational strength.

“Our financial position today reflects years of disciplined growth and sound balance sheet management. We have consistently delivered double-digit growth in profitability, maintained strong capital ratios… This success has been anchored in our commitment to sustainable sectors such as SMEs,” Ms. Njau stated.

She concluded that listing will enhance transparency and governance, positioning the Bank for the next phase of business growth and building greater confidence among customers and shareholders.

With shareholder approval secured, Family Bank will now proceed to obtain the necessary regulatory clearances from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) before the end of the year to advance its 2026 listing plan.