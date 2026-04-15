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The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has officially opened the floor for public discourse on the Draft Financial Consumer Protection Framework.

With the deadline for submissions set for April 28, 2026, the framework arrives at a critical juncture. As digital financial services surge, so too have the risks: fraudulent transactions, sophisticated phishing attacks, and the blatant misuse of personal data have become commonplace. The CBK’s new roadmap seeks to dismantle these threats while tackling old-world banking headaches like predatory lending, hidden fee structures, and the spiral of consumer over-indebtedness.

Among the most significant, and potentially disruptive, provisions in the draft are the strict new rules regarding how financial products are packaged. For years, Kenyan consumers have often found themselves forced to take up specific insurance policies or secondary services just to secure a basic loan or bank account.

The Draft Framework is clear:

Functional Co-dependence: A provider may only bundle products if they are operationally dependent on one another. If a service can function on its own, it must be offered on its own.

Freedom of Choice: Financial institutions are expressly forbidden from requiring a consumer to use a specific insurer as a condition for obtaining a product.

These provisions raise immediate questions for the Super-App and Premium Banking models currently dominating the market.

The Premium Banking Dilemma: Many banks offer elite packages that bundle offshore accounts, preferential lending rates, and property insurance into a single subscription. If these features aren’t co-dependent, banks may be forced to unbundle them, potentially eroding the value proposition of high-end accounts. The Digital Ecosystem Shift: Popular products that seamlessly integrate mobile money wallets with micro-savings and insurance facilities will face a compliance litmus test. Will they be forced to offer these as a la carte options?

The Technical Working Group, comprising the CBK, Capital Markets Authority (CMA), Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), and others, is clearly aiming for a market where the consumer is no longer locked in by fine print.

Stakeholders, consumer advocates, and the general public have until Tuesday, April 28, 2026, to submit their views.