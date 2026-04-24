Shares

The Kenyan debt market is witnessing a sharp divergence in investor sentiment. In the latest Treasury Bill auction for the week ending April 27, 2026, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) reported a massive surge in demand for short-term paper, even as longer-dated securities struggled to attract interest.

While the government sought to raise Ksh. 24 billion, the auction yielded mixed results, highlighting a market that is currently prioritizing liquidity and flexibility over long-term commitment.

The auction received total bids worth Ksh. 13.78 billion, representing an overall performance rate of 57.41%. However, this average fails to capture the aggressive flight to the short end of the curve:

91-Day T-Bill: The undisputed star of the auction, attracting Kshs 9.24 billion in bids against a Kshs 4 billion offer—a staggering 230.92% subscription rate.

182-Day T-Bill: Faced significant apathy, receiving only Kshs 858.68 million (an 8.59% performance rate).

364-Day T-Bill: Saw moderate interest with Kshs 3.68 billion in bids, resulting in a 36.84% performance rate.

Analysts suggest this appetite, where investors ignore the middle and flock to the extremes or the very short term, indicates a cautious market. Investors are likely keeping their powder dry in anticipation of potential shifts in the Central Bank Rate (CBR) later this quarter.

As the government balances domestic borrowing targets with market liquidity, interest rates have begun a marginal upward climb.

Security Current Yield Previous Yield Status 91-Day 7.7794% 7.4241% Increasing 182-Day 7.8867% 7.8295% Marginal Increase 364-Day 8.2710% 8.2710% Stable

With Kenya’s inflation currently anchored at approximately 4.39% (as of March 2026), these yields offer attractive real returns. For the 91-day paper, investors are securing a real premium of roughly 3.39%, a compelling figure for conservative institutional and retail players alike.

Despite the overall undersubscription, the CBK remains disciplined. The bank accepted the majority of the Ksh. 13.78 billion in bids, with a strategic focus on non-competitive bids from retail investors. This move is part of a broader effort to democratize government securities and reduce reliance on large institutional blocks.

As the market moves into the new month, the National Treasury’s liquidity requirements remain high. The CBK has already announced the next auction for April 30, 2026, where it will once again attempt to raise Kshs 24 billion.

For retail investors, the DhowCSD platform continues to lower the barrier to entry, maintaining a minimum investment threshold of Ksh. 50,000 for non-competitive bids. Unless the upcoming 2026 Budget Policy Statement signals a major shift in borrowing strategy, market watchers expect yields to remain within their current corridor.

Next Auction Watch