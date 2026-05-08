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The unveiling of the Finance Bill 2026 has ignited a fierce national debate as Kenyans confront a legislative agenda that appears to prioritize aggressive revenue collection over the economic stability of ordinary citizens. Rather than finding relief in a challenging fiscal year, taxpayers are facing a series of strategic maneuvers that target the most resilient sectors of the economy, specifically digital services and the informal trade.

The Bill introduces a massive logistical burden by shifting the income tax return deadline from June to April 30th. This compression is more than an administrative change; it is a direct squeeze on the private sector’s ability to plan and audit effectively.

Nil Returns: Must now be filed by January 31st, a mere 30 days after the year ends.

Electronic Enforcement: Failure to use electronic invoicing now risks a minimum penalty of Ksh 100,000 or double the tax due.

Operational Strain: This timeline reduces the critical window for cash flow planning, creating compliance costs that small businesses can ill afford.

The Bill directly targets the digital rails that have made Kenya a global leader in financial inclusion. However, we must call a spade a spade: the government’s latest tax proposal is a regressive move that ignores the reality on the ground. Forcing a 16% VAT onto mobile money, the very lifeblood of Kenyan commerce, is a dangerous gamble for several reasons:

Crushing the Consumer: Kenyans are already battling record-high inflation and soaring fuel prices. Adding a tax to how people pay bills and send money home is not just an economic burden; it’s an act of friction in an already struggling economy.

The 25% Phone Tax: By imposing a 25% excise duty on mobile phones, the Treasury is effectively placing a gate fee on the digital economy. This treats essential tools for banking and business as luxury items, potentially pricing millions out of the digital world.

The Mitumba Levy: Traders must now pay a 5% deemed profit tax on imported clothing upfront. Forcing a trader to pay tax before a single item is sold is fundamentally inequitable and threatens the livelihoods of millions who rely on the informal apparel trade.

Reversing Progress: High taxes on mobile money and devices risk driving people back to cash. This would undo a decade of progress in financial inclusion and transparency, the very things needed to grow the tax base long-term.

While the government has offered a reduction in corporate tax for non-residents (from 37.5% to 30%), this is largely offset by a series of aggressive measures designed to capture liquidity before it can be reinvested:

The Deemed Dividend Trap: An amendment to Section 24 empowers the KRA to deem 60% of a company’s undistributed income as dividends. This effectively penalizes businesses for holding cash reserves, forcing them to pay tax on “profits” they may have intended to use for expansion or as a buffer against economic shocks.

Targeting the Banking Interchange: By redefining interchange and merchant service fees as management fees, the Bill subjects these automated banking transactions to withholding tax. This adds a manual layer of compliance to the banking sector that will almost certainly lead to higher transaction costs for businesses and consumers.

This adds a manual layer of compliance to the banking sector that will almost certainly lead to higher transaction costs for businesses and consumers. Crypto and Offshore Monitoring: Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) are now required to file annual information returns for their users. Coupled with the reintroduction of a 20% withholding tax on gambling winnings , the Treasury is closing the gaps on offshore and digital fund flows with surgical precision.

Perhaps most frustrating is the breach of public trust. The government explicitly promised that there would be no new tax increases in 2026, pledging instead to focus on widening the tax base through better compliance. To pivot toward a massive VAT hike on digital services feels like a betrayal of that commitment.

Notably absent from the Bill is any relief for salaried workers; the expected PAYE band restructuring is missing, leaving the middle class to carry the heaviest load.